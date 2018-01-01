Woman charged with murdering husband in Franklin County

A man who had just moved to Franklin County is dead. And his wife is the accused killer.

The deadly shooting happened late Saturday night just south of Russellville.

Sheriff Shannon Oliver tells WAAY 31 News the 9-1-1 call came in about 11:30 Saturday night. Deputies found 58-year-old Michael Cody dead at the home on Ethan Avenue. That’s in the Oak Hill neighborhood.

Investigators arrested the victim’s wife, 58-year-old Connie Mae Cody. She’s charged with murder. She’s in jail, so far with no bond set.

Sheriff Oliver tells WAAY 31 the couple hadn’t lived in Franklin County very long. Oliver says they moved from Wisconsin, likely within the last thirty days.

The sheriff says the murder may have resulted from a continuing domestic dispute.