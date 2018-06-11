Woman charged with manslaughter in infant son's death

A woman arrested earlier this month after her child was found in a freezer has been charged with manslaughter.

Scroll for more content...

Dothan police announced the new charge Monday morning against Amanda Gail Oakes, 36, of Murrayville, Ga. Oakes was previously charged with abuse of a corpse in the death of 6-month-old Carlton James Oakes.

Oakes and Carlton James Mathis, 28, were arrested last week in Florida for the child's death.

Dothan police said the two left the infant's body in a freezer at the In Town Suites in Dothan and left for Florida. The baby's body had been in the freezer 5 or 6 days, police said. They also said they believed the child was dead before being placed in the freezer.

Amanda Oakes and Mathis were found at an apartment complex in Bronson, Fla., where police said Mathis pulled a gun and was shot several times by police. At last check he had been hospitalized and was in the custody of the Levy County Sheriff's Department in Florida.

Amanda Oakes is being held without bond.