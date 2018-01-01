Woman charged with manslaughter

A woman is charged with the death of an Addison man.

Sherry Reagan, 58, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Gary Aderholt.

Aderholt died after an incident Thursday, March 1st off of Highway 278 in Addison, investigators said.

Authorities told WAAY 31 they believe Aderholt was taken to Cullman Regional Medical and then to The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Reagan is being held in the Winston County Jail and authorities said more arrests could be made.