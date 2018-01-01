Woman charged with lying to investigators

An Elkmont woman under investigation for selling stolen items on a popular smartphone app faces a felony charge of lying to investigators.

Stephany Lynn Morris, 36, is accused of giving authorities a false name.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, deputies found some stolen property at a home on Norman Lane Saturday. By working with Athens police, Limestone County investigators said they learned a woman going by the name Charity Sumers was allegedly using the shopping app Letgo to sell stolen items. The profile picture matched Morris, they said.

Investigators went back to the home on Norman Lane Monday and said they spoke with an elderly woman there who told them she had two daughters, one of them Stephany Morris. When they asked to speak to Morris, investigators said she came to the door and gave another name multiple times when asked.

When investigators placed Morris under arrest, they said she admitted using the false name because she had outstanding arrest warrants. They said she also confessed to posting items online under the name Charity Sumers to conceal her identity.

Morris was charged with using a false identity to obstruct justice and was jailed on $2,500 bond. Authorities said they're still investigating and she could face more charges.