Woman charged with assault for weekend stabbing

Decatur police charged a woman with stabbing someone during a weekend argument.

Kiandra Janae Morris, 23, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for the stabbing Friday night.

Decatur police said Morris used a large knife to stab a woman under her left shoulder blade after an argument. The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. on 21st Avenue near 11th Street.

The victim was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

Morris was arrested at her home and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bond.