Woman attacked by dogs in Florence

A woman was bitten several times early Friday afternoon by two dogs that were running loose in Florence, police said.

The attack happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Bayless and Sherrod avenues, police said.

The woman had several bite injuries that police said were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said officers and animal control officers were able to catch one of the dogs, and the owner was contacted by animal control.

The status of the other dog involved in the incident wasn't immediately known.