A woman was bitten several times early Friday afternoon by two dogs that were running loose in Florence, police said.
Scroll for more content...
The attack happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Bayless and Sherrod avenues, police said.
The woman had several bite injuries that police said were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police said officers and animal control officers were able to catch one of the dogs, and the owner was contacted by animal control.
The status of the other dog involved in the incident wasn't immediately known.
Related Content
- Woman attacked by dogs in Florence
- Woman charged with attacking Florence police
- Woman undergoes two surgeries after Florence police dog bites her
- UPDATE: Missing Florence woman found
- Florence woman dies after head-on collision
- Florence woman charged in deadly wreck
- Florence man charged with choking woman
- Florence Police K-9 unit wins top dog award
- Man charged with murder in death of Florence woman
- Woman remains critically injured after Florence house fire