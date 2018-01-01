Woman arrested in Scottsboro hotel

A woman is behind bars after officials found drugs and paraphernalia in her hotel and car.

Sandy LeAnn Chambers, 25, was arrested after Jackson County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit received information of possible drug activity at a local motel.

Investigators told WAAY 31, during the search of the hotel room and her car they found Methamphetamine, Synthetic Cannabinoids (Spice) and Drug Paraphernalia.

Chambers is charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine), Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances (Spice) and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials said, Chambers remains in the Jackson County Jail on a $10,300 bond.