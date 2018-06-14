Woman arrested for writing bad checks at Florence meat market

Florence Police arrested Tammy Cooper after they sad she knowingly wrote bad checks to Florence Frozen Meats.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, Cooper first made a purchase from the store in mid-May. Police said she then wrote several more bad checks to the business during the next two weeks.

It is allegedly she made the purchases even though she knew the checks wouldn't clear the bank.

She is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $22,000 bond.