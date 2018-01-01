wx_icon Huntsville 59°

Woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 3:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A woman is behind bars in connection to chemical endangerment of a child. 

Ravan Erwin, 32, of Attalla is charged with one count of Chemical Endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced, or distributed, investigator Brandi Fuller said. 

Authorities said, Erwin admitted to illegally using Suboxone without a prescription, and was initially arrested for failure to appear on prior drug and theft charges. 

Erwin is being held in Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Authorities said, as a condition of her bond, she must successfully complete a drug treatment program and will be supervised by the Etowah County Court Referral Office upon release. 
 

