Woman arrested for assault on Decatur nurse

Decatur Police arrested a woman wanted for the assault on a nurse back in March at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Phillis Cook is charged with assault in the second degree. She's held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
According to police, Cook assault a nurse while in her care at the hospital back in March. The nurse sustained injuries to her face.
A felony warrant for Cook was obtained in April, but her arrest didn't take place until Thursday.
