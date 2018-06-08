Clear
Woman arrested for assault on Decatur nurse

The alleged assault occurred back in March, but the suspect wasn't arrested until Thursday.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 8:48 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police arrested a woman wanted for the assault on a nurse back in March at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Phillis Cook is charged with assault in the second degree.  She's held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

According to police, Cook assault a nurse while in her care at the hospital back in March. The nurse sustained injuries to her face.

A felony warrant for Cook was obtained in April, but her arrest didn't take place until Thursday.

