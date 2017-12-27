Woman arrested after stealing thousands from grandma, deputies say

A woman has been arrested after stealing thousands of dollars from her grandmother.

37-year-old Harmony Marshall is behind bars after taking advantage of someone she was supposed to be taking care of.

Neighbors on Wright Road told WAAY 31 they’re shocked to hear about the crime that happened so close to close to home, and they're even more surprised that it happened to this particular neighbor.

“It’s heartbreaking because I know the family, I know their values, and I know that, no matter how well we bring them up, the world is out there and they get trapped," said neighbor Deborah Gilliam.

Gilliam says her family is friends with the family of the woman whose granddaughter stole money from her and was arrested last Friday.

WAAY reached out to the 85-year-old victim and she confirmed that her granddaughter, Harmony Marshall, had been stealing from her for a few months.

The victim told WAAY 31 her granddaughter had been hanging out with the wrong crowd recently, and had taken her credit card.

The victim says she noticed some of her mail was missing, and when her bank notified her of suspicious activity, she realized what was going on.

Neighbors say they’re saddened for their neighbor who they say is nothing but kind to everyone.

“They’re well, upstanding people in the community," Gilliam said. "I know they’re kind, they’re generous. I know that they’re Christians."

The 85-year-old victim says she has hope for her granddaughter, and she thinks the arrest will make her realize it’s time to turn things around.

And neighbors are just as hopeful.

“I can only hope this would wake her up. And that’s all I can do," Gilliam said.

The victim told WAAY 31 she’s still not sure exactly how much money her granddaughter stole from her. She says they’re still adding it all up.