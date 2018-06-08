Clear
Woman accused of using sex as weapon in bank robbery attempt

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Christian says deputies responded Wednesday morning to a report of a woman demanding money at a Regions Bank in Forestdale. Calhoun was taken into custody when they arrived.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FORESTDALE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating a bank robbery where sex was the weapon of choice.

Al.com reports the case of a woman who allegedly presented a bank manager with a choice: Either give her $6,000 and be rewarded with a sexual favor, or turn her down and face an assault accusation.

Twenty-four-year-old Rachel Camille Calhoun was charged Thursday with attempted extortion and theft.

Christian says the deputies “saved this employee from something. I’m not sure exactly what, but we saved him from something.”

The newspaper doesn’t say if Calhoun has a lawyer.

