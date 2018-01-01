Woman accused of leaving scene of deadly Madison wreck charged with manslaughter

A Madison Coutny grand jury has indicted a woman accused of leaving the scene of a wreck which took the life of a 75-year-old woman.

Erica Nail, 27, of Huntsville is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Prosecutors say Nail struck Carol Ann Arey on Zierdt Road in Madison.

The indictment states Nail "recklessly caused the death of Arey by striking her with her vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol."

Nail was previously arrested in 2015 for driving under the influence, but that charge was dismissed after she completed a diversion program.

Nail could face up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted of manslaughter.