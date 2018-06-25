Woman shot in the leg speaks out

WAAY 31 spoke exclusively to the woman who was shot while sitting in her parked car Friday morning.

Scroll for more content...

It happened in Huntsville on Salem road near Victory Lane. Police tells us it was a man at home cleaning or putting away his gun when it accidentally went off.

The victim tells us she was picking up her friend when she heard a loud "pop" noise that resulted in a bullet through her leg.

"I looked down and realized I was shot in the leg...The bullet had come through the house and through the car."

She tells us her friend had just gotten into the car with her when the bullet went through her leg, and her purse before it was stopped by her cell phone. Something she says saved her friend's life...

"Because if my cell phone wasn't in the way the passenger probably would've been hit also...She could've died or anything."

Since this case was ruled an accident, the District Attorney tells WAAY 31 it is unlikely to be brought to criminal court as they would have to prove the shooter had criminal intent to commit that crime.

In civil court though... they would have to be able to prove there was negligence or recklessness.

Something attorney Will League tells WAAY 31 would most likely be the route to go in this case.

"If it was a negligent discharge of a firearm she could maintain an action for negligence against the defendant "Shooter" and recover pain and suffering, medical bills and things of that nature. Which would be outside of the criminal court but in the civil justice system."

League tells us even though the shooting is violent, if it's unintended and you're a homeowner, you could be covered.

"Often times your homeowner's coverage will provide coverage for that. Let's say if this victim filed a claim in the civil justice system against the shooter...his home owner's insurance may come in and provide coverage as long as they can prove it was an accidental shooting and not any kind of violence or intended conduct."

But for this victim, she is waiting to learn more from investigators before she files charges. In the meantime she is still processing how her world was turned upside down.

"How are you to know you're gonna pull up at somebody's house and you're not gonna be able to walk the same anymore. Can't function or nothin no more."