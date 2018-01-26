wx_icon Huntsville 34°

wx_icon Florence 34°

wx_icon Fayetteville 36°

wx_icon Decatur 37°

wx_icon Scottsboro 27°

Clear
Early Morning Crash Investigation Full Story
Livestream View Now

Woman, baby go to hospital after Hazel Green wreck

Officials Investigating after an early morning crash on US 231

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 6:11 AM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 6:51 AM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

A woman and her baby are expected to be okay, after first responders said she fell asleep while driving.

Scroll for more content...

That woman was reportedly sitting in the middle of the highway with her lights off near Carriger Road, when another car crashed into her vehicle.

Both the woman and her baby were transported to Huntsville Hospital as a precaution, but are expected to be fine.

The other driver was not injured.

Hazel Green volunteer firefighters and Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene.  

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events