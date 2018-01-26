Woman, baby go to hospital after Hazel Green wreck

A woman and her baby are expected to be okay, after first responders said she fell asleep while driving.

That woman was reportedly sitting in the middle of the highway with her lights off near Carriger Road, when another car crashed into her vehicle.

Both the woman and her baby were transported to Huntsville Hospital as a precaution, but are expected to be fine.

The other driver was not injured.

Hazel Green volunteer firefighters and Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene.