Winterizing your vehicle prevents damage from happening in cold weather

With the temperatures continuing to plunge, many across the Tennessee Valley are waking up to below freezing numbers, and that could mean bad business for your vehicles as you get ready to leave your house.

Jody Iverson from Iverson Gulf Services told WAAY 31 he and his team have worked on several cars that have been damaged due to the bitter temperatures.

A big issue is drivers rolling their electric windows up and down during the cold weather. Doing that causes the regulators to strip. Checking the anti-freeze and fluid levels is important. If you don't, your car will be running hot if the motor is frozen, which can cause your vehicle to catch on fire.

Tuesday, many cars were at Iverson Gulf Services for tire pressures checks. Worn tires can be dangerous in the cold weather because it makes your engine work harder and causes your car to use more gas. These issues can cause the motor to freeze up and your car won't be able to freeze.

"With wiper blades, sometimes you can go out and grab them, pull them away from the windshield and let them slap. If you turn them on and they're frozen. What it'd do is strip the motor," said Jody Iverson from Iverson Gulf Services.

Don't procrastinate getting an oil change, oil tends to get thicker as it gets colder. If it's too thick, it won't do the best job of keeping your engine lubricated.

In case your car ever stops on you when driving, you should keep a winter emergency road kit in your car such as jumper cables and a flashlight.