Winter weather affects businesses

The effects of the snow are still being felt by most everyone in the Tennessee Valley, including businesses.

Scroll for more content...



WAAY 31 talked with local businesses throughout Huntsville to find out how the weather impacted them over the last 24 hours.

Sarah Kennamer works at Olde Towne Coffee Shoppe.

She described business during Tuesday's snow storm as "standing room only."

"Usually there's plenty of space for everyone to sit down, hang out, do school work or work work, and that wasn't the case yesterday," Kennamer said.

She said people crowded into the store until about 2:30 in the afternoon.

Propane was another popular item sold on Tuesday.





Stephen Schmidt works at Lewter Hardware Company.

He told WAAY 31 that their 400 gallon propane tank was full on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the day after the snow storm, it is almost empty.

"Sounds like everybody in the community is having the same kind of problem. We are expecting some in today to refill, but we've got enough right now to probably get us through the end because everybody kind of filled up earlier this week," Schmidt said.

WAAY 31 also visited Star Market in Huntsville.

They had plenty of milk and eggs, but they were short on bread.

Marylyn Coffey does her grocery shopping at Star Market.

"They didn't have the bagels I was looking for, and the bread shelves are empty," Coffey said.

Star Market and Lewter Hardware Company both expect their supplies to be replenished by Thursday.