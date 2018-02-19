Red Cross: Winter season and flu season causing blood shortage

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations.

Scroll for more content...

WAAY 31 learned the blood supply is about 20,000 units short nationwide. That's enough blood to help around 60,000 people.

The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive that will continue through the end of February because it's in need of blood.

"We'd come to blood drives and you'd have a more than usual amount of individuals that couldn't donate because of the flu and the sickness. We even had schools that completely shut down and because of that we'd have to cancel blood drives," said Kevin Reid with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross told WAAY 31 Monday, they're looking for all types of blood but O+ and O- are needed the most.

If you're worried that you've been sick and can't donate, Reid told us donation centers will give you a quick physical before your donation.

"You have to be off antibiotics 48 hours before you can donate blood so we want good healthy donors. You certainly don't want to donate blood if you're not feeling well. Once you're over the flu and feeling well we look forward to seeing you, " he said.