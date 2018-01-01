Windy days and heavy rain coming up for Wednesday and Thursday

Batten down the hatches! Winds through Thursday will be very gusty at times with gusting up to 30 mph. Don't be surprised if some items on your lawn down the street or at least in a neighbors yard.

Now to the rain this week. A system is moving across the midwest at a snails pace. The problem is that it will do the same for us across the Tennessee Valley.

We will start to see some rain move in during Wednesday late in the afternoon. The heavy rain will pick up Wednesday night and that band won't move much through Thursday. The issue with this is that some places in the Tennessee Valley could see 1" of rain while other areas see 4" of rain.

The possibility of flash flooding will be there Thursday for areas under that line of heavy rain. Keep in mind that the band that sets up will only be about 50 miles, which is pretty narrow in weather terms.

The rain ends Thursday night and we stay warm and dry through the weekend!