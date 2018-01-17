Wind chill can make temperatures dangerously cold

The wind chill Tuesday night and Monday isn't just uncomfortable.

It can actually be dangerous.



HEMSI told WAAY 31 it only takes ten minutes for someone with exposed skin to get frostbite in these kind of temperatures.

"It progresses very rapidly. Unfortunately, because you lose feeling in your extremities it can get very bad very quickly and the person not realize it," said HEMSI Shift Supervisor Alison Boylen.

Wearing layers, gloves, and a hat will keep frostbite from setting in as fast.

There are a couple of signs of frostbite that are easy to spot.

Your finger tips will start to turn white, and so will the tip of your nose.

HEMSI suggests immediately wrapping any of those extremities in blankets, or using lukewarm water to warm them up.

If it's really bad call 911, or go to the emergency room.