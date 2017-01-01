Wind Chills Drop Below Zero Again

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9 PM tonight until noon Tuesday for all of the Tennessee Valley. A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when cold will combine with wind to produce dangerous wind chill values below zero. In this dangerous cold, remember to dress in layers. Several layers do a better job keeping you warm than just a heavy coat. Cover as much of your bare skin as possible to prevent frost bite.

Temperatures will drop from 20s to teens by 7 PM this evening. Continued cooling beneath a clear sky will bring temperatures down to single digits by sunrise Tuesday morning. The wind chills will drop to -10 to 0 by morning. Tomorrow will be sunny. High temperatuatures will be near freezing, but most areas will stay below freezing.

Temperatures will break freezing briefly on Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures will return Wednesday night and persist through at least Friday afternoon. Warming this weekend will bring 40s on Sunday and Monday. Rain will precede another cold front that will move through the Tennessee Valley on Monday. That next cold front will mean a fast end to the warming and a return of arctic air to North Alabama.