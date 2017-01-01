Wind Chills Could Go Below Zero on New Year's Day

A Wind Chill Advisory is now in effect for the Valley for Monday starting at 12 a.m. and last until 11 a.m.. This is because the breezy winds combined with the cold air will create wind chill vales that go from 0 to -10.

We will probably see another wind chill weather alert for Tuesday morning since wind chill values are anticipated to be below 0 again.

This cold batch of weather will continue for all of this week. Day time highs will only make it to the 20s/30s this week. Most overnight lows will be in the teens.

The time is now to start protecting your pipes if you haven't done so already. Getting a cover for your outside faucets is the best way to go. For older homes letting indoor faucets have a slow drip will help to not let the pipes burst.

You also DO NOT want to keep pets outdoors during this time. Just let them out to do their business then bring them back in. Letting them stay outside for an extended period of time could be life theatening.