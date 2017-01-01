wx_icon Huntsville 19°

Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Until Noon Today

Bitter cold conditions will linger across the Valley throughout much of this week.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 7:19 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2018 7:19 AM
Posted By: Liz Cosgrove

A wind chill advisory is in effect until Noon today. Wind chill values could make it feel like it's into the single digits and teens throughout most of Monday and Tuesday, as a brisk Northerly wind will usher in a frigid air mass to the Valley. It'll also issue dry air too so although we'll have plenty of sunshine, the cold air and winds will make it feel very cold outside. In fact, starting tonight at 9 PM, we'll be under another Wind Chill Advisory until Noon Tuesday.

It doesn't appear we'll see temperatures above the freezing mark until Friday and into the weekend where we warm up into the 40's for highs and 20's for lows.

