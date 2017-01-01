Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Until Noon Today

A wind chill advisory is in effect until Noon today. Wind chill values could make it feel like it's into the single digits and teens throughout most of Monday and Tuesday, as a brisk Northerly wind will usher in a frigid air mass to the Valley. It'll also issue dry air too so although we'll have plenty of sunshine, the cold air and winds will make it feel very cold outside. In fact, starting tonight at 9 PM, we'll be under another Wind Chill Advisory until Noon Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

It doesn't appear we'll see temperatures above the freezing mark until Friday and into the weekend where we warm up into the 40's for highs and 20's for lows.