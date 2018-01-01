wx_icon Huntsville 39°

wx_icon Florence 46°

wx_icon Fayetteville 43°

wx_icon Decatur 37°

wx_icon Scottsboro 41°

Clear
Parents notified of flu-related death at Huntsville Junior High School Full Story

Winchester TN murder: cops arrest 1 in Madison County, 5 in Colorado

Murder victim was reported missing in January

Posted: Feb. 4, 2018 9:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2018 9:15 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Six people are in jail in connection to a murder in Winchester, Tennessee. One of the suspects was found and arrested across the state line here in Madison County.

Scroll for more content...

A Franklin County Tennessee grand jury indicted the suspects for the murder of 50 year old James Wood of Winchester.

Wood was reported as missing in January. A search of his home lead to the discovery of his remains.

The other five suspects were found and arrested in Colorado.

Shawn Hampton was found and arrested in Madison County Friday night.

The suspects are facing various charges, ranging from abuse of a corpse to conspiracy to commit murder.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events