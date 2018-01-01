Winchester TN murder: cops arrest 1 in Madison County, 5 in Colorado

Six people are in jail in connection to a murder in Winchester, Tennessee. One of the suspects was found and arrested across the state line here in Madison County.

A Franklin County Tennessee grand jury indicted the suspects for the murder of 50 year old James Wood of Winchester.

Wood was reported as missing in January. A search of his home lead to the discovery of his remains.

The other five suspects were found and arrested in Colorado.

Shawn Hampton was found and arrested in Madison County Friday night.

The suspects are facing various charges, ranging from abuse of a corpse to conspiracy to commit murder.