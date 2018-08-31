Will Governor Ivey support Alabama getting the lottery?

With Mississippi one step closer to getting a state lottery Alabama could become the only southern state. and one of just five states in the entire country, without a lottery.

We know there are two sides to this debate about a lottery, but everyone WAAY 31 talked to Friday in Huntsville is for it.

"I'd buy a lottery ticket in a heart beat if it was here. At least every week," said Brett Williamson.

He'd like to see the money raised through the lottery go to education, but he wouldn't mind seeing it spent on other things for the state as well.

"I think it would help fix the infrastructure of the roads and stuff like that. That way we can stop busting our tires," said Williamson.

Governor Ivey told WAAY 31 Friday she supports peoples right to vote on the issue.

That would happen if the Alabama legislature passed a constitutional amendment allowing the state to have a lottery.

That would not require Governor Ivey to take a firm stance on the issue one way or the other.

"Ivey's afraid of her evangelical base. She doesn't want to; she thinks they're going to say bad things about her. They're going to say she's not a christian, or you're going to go to hell if you vote for a lottery. Some crazy stuff. We've heard that for years," said former U.S. Congressman Parker Griffith.

Governor Ivey also said the state is doing well financially and if the state uses money wisely there would be no need for money from a lottery.

Griffith disagrees with the Governor.

"This state is out of money. This state basically is bankrupt. We do not like raising taxes. In loo of raising taxes we need to do the lottery," said Griffith.

One Huntsville woman said she'd like to see a lottery with the money going to education.

However, she worries that it could be used in other ways.

"Think about how many people will buy tickets and how much money will be going in, so you want to know the money is being properly used," said Raquel Carr.

Another woman we talked to said the prize of so much money for education is worth the risk.

"There's always risks that you take. You take a risk every day. You get in your car you drive and you risk being hit by a car. I mean, come on. Let's get it together. Get the lottery," said Misty Braden.

Griffith told WAAY 31 it is likely nothing will happen with this issue until after the November election.