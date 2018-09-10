Clear

Wildlife officers hunting person who shot Red-tailed Hawk

The bird was spotted Sunday with an arrow through its body.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Someone shot a Red-tailed Hawk with an arrow. And wildlife law officers want to know who committed the crime.

The hawk is alive. But, the arrow is piercing its body. Right now, the injured hawk is in the Hartselle area. Someone took a photo of the bird as it was perched on a power line.

When the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division learned Sunday of the hurt hawk, folks there reached out to the Alabama Hawking Association. A Falconer responded within an hour.

Travis Ulbrich attempted to capture the hawk so it could be taken to a medical facility.

People with the Alabama Hawking Association continued working to catch the bird today. But, so far, the hawk has remained free.

Hawks are protected by both state and federal laws. If you have any information about who might have shot this hawk, call 800-272-GAME. Your information will remain anonymous.

