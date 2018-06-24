Wife of Alabama's Attorney General has died

Bridgette Marshall, the wife of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, has died.

The Attorney General’s office released a statement Sunday. “We are saddened to report that Bridgette Marshall, wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall, passed away this morning after a long struggle with mental illness,” the statement reads. “Bridgette was a devoted and much beloved daughter, wife and mother. We ask that the people of Alabama keep the Marshall family in their prayers during this most difficult time.”

Governor Kay Ivey also released a statement. “This morning, I was incredibly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Bridgette Marshall,” Governor Ivey wrote. “Bridgette was the loving wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall and the caring mother of their daughter, Faith.”

The Governor wrote about motherhood. “A mother is the backbone to a family and especially important to her daughter,” she said. “I pray that Steve and Faith are comforted in this extremely difficult time.”

Governor Ivey is asking people in Alabama to pray for the Marshall family.

“It is never easy to lose a loved one and certainly not as suddenly as this,” she wrote. “I have spoken with Attorney General Marshall and offered my support. I know the people of Alabama will show the Marshall family great love and sympathy during this time."

Bridgette's facebook page listed her as a graduate of Snead State Community College. She also volunteered for Hospice of Marshall County and the Marshall County Christmas Coalition.

She and Steve married on February 22, 2002. Their daughter, Faith, works in elementary education.