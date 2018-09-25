Widespread Heavy Rain Likely Wednesday

Areas of heavy rain will mean slippery roads and areas of low visibility, slowing our Tuesday evening drive. Showers will wind down through midnight and take a brief break before widespread heavy rain becomes likely just in time for the Wednesday morning drive.

The heavy rain on Wednesday will bring a risk for flash flooding with rainfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour. The heavy rain will tracking from west to east across the Tennessee Valley, arriving in the Shoals around Florence, Russellville, and Moulton between 4 AM and 6 AM. Heavy rain will increase between 6 AM and 8 AM around Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur, and Fayetteville. Heavy rain will spread east across Sand Mountain around Scottsboro, Fort Payne, and Guntersville between 8 AM and 10 AM.

Heavy rain will limit your visibility. Standing water on the roads may make driving difficult. Plan ahead and give yourself extra time for the potentially slow morning drive. Pack the rain gear, and make sure the kids can be out of the rain at the bus stop.

The biggest part of the rain will end from by 11 AM in the Shoals, by noon around Huntsville, Athens, and Decatur, and by 1 PM across Sand Mountain. Rain will not end completely, however, as periodic showers will continue through much of Thursday.

Drier air will arrive on Friday. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but the overall drier weather will last through this weekend.