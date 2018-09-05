Wi-Fi on Morgan Co. school buses for tech center students

The Morgan County School District added WI-FI on the school buses that take students to Technology Park at Brewer High School.

Many of the tech students have chrome books and now with the internet on buses, they're able to knock out certain assignments while en route.

"I live out here in the woods so we really don't get internet connection," said Maranda Banks.

Maranda Banks is the one on the many students who takes advantage of the free Wi-Fi on the school bus. There have been times when she's completed an assignment on the way to class.

"I wait until the next morning to actually do it or I do it here at the school," Banks said.

Superintendent Bill Hopkins told WAAY 31 around 150 students commute daily on the school bus to the Technology Park. Some of them are on the bus for an hour and take other online classes.

"They can start their day by getting on the Wi-Fi as they take the bus over there to the career tech center. They can do their online classes, then they can put this on hold while they take their career tech classes, then get back on the bus and on the ride they can finish back up," Superintendent Bill Hopkins said.

The tech park partners with Toyota. It allows Morgan County High School students to receive training in the industrial, technical and manufacturing world.

"We're trying to prepare our students to not only go out to work on the river which is located in the county, but also in Limestone county and Madison County," Hopkins said.

The school board will discuss adding Wi-Fi to all of the school buses in the school district.