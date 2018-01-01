Why Athens Utilities customers could see higher power bills

Athens Utilities customers will likely see higher rates on future power bills.

Scroll for more content...

The Athens City Council has approved a 1.5 percent rate increase for electricity. The city estimates the average household monthly increase will be approximately $2.

The city says this increase is needed to make infrastructure improvements and build new substations as the city has nearly doubled its population since 1970.

Athens Utilities says the last local rate increase happened in 2009.

The rate increase will go into effect Apr. 1 if the Tennessee Valley Authority approves it.