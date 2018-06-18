Who's got the best fans in CFB? Here's what the numbers say

It's an argument that can go on till you're blue in the face. Who has the best fans in college football? Thanks to the release of the NCAA's annual Football Attendance Report, we can turn to the numbers to decide that.

If home attendance is your measure of choice, you'd lean heavy towards the Big 10. Michigan topped the list in 2017 with an average attendance of 111,589 at the "Big House", which has a max capacity of 107,601. Urban Meyer's Ohio State Buckeyes sit in second, averaging 107,495 fans per game in the "Horseshoe", which maxes out at 104,944. Penn State is next on the list with an average of 106,707 fans packing Beaver Stadium, which taps out at 106,572.

To find the first Southeastern Conference team you have to go down to No. 4 where the Crimson Tide, last year's attendance leader, averaged 101,722 fans per game in 2017 with Bryant-Denny Stadium selling out at 101,821.

Eight SEC teams litter the top ten in attendance per home game with the Auburn Tigers coming in at No. 13, averaging 86,446 fans per game in Jordan-Hare Stadium, which welcomes in a max capacity of 87,451.

If attendance from all games, both home, away and neutral, is more your thing, then another Big 10 School takes the top honor as Ohio State's 14 game attendance was 1,254,160. Followed by Georgia (1,246,201), Alabama (1,228,376), Auburn (1,162,955) and Penn State (1,146,641) to round out the top five.

If that doesn't do it for you and instead, you'd like to see how the conference stack up, the NCAA's got you covered there too. To measure conference attendance they included home games and neutral site contests between two teams in the same conference. The SEC claims "It just means more" on Saturday's down south, and the numbers seem to back that up.

Seen "Move over SEC, Make way for the Big 10" being thrown around in all this attendance talk. While Ohio St. Ranks No. 1 in total FB attendance and Michigan is No. 1 in home attendance, SEC beat the Big 10 in Conference attendance by 1,065,694@SEC be like: 💁#ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/VB0487wWgq — Jesse Merrick WAAY31 (@jesseWAAY31) June 18, 2018

SEC on SEC games drew 7,357,228 butts into stadium seats in 2017, good for 1,065,694 more than the next closest conference, the Big 10 (6,291,534). Rounding out the top 5 are the Big 12 (3,695,374), Pac-12 (3,918,463) and the ACC (4,505,142).

For a look at the complete report from the NCAA, visit http://fs.ncaa.org/Docs/stats/football_records/Attendance/2017.pdf