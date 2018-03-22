Are you contributing to international child abuse?

Thousands of people in Huntsville at the 34th International Symposium on Child Abuse are learning how to spot and prevent child abuse better in the United States.

Scroll for more content...

They're also learning about international child abuse, which includes child labor in sweatshops.

You may be contributing to it by purchasing certain items and not even know it.

It all starts with the clothes we buy that end up in our closets.

D'Ajanae Ballard is a shopper in Huntsville who said she doesn't think about where her clothes come from.

"We just see it in stores. Doesn't really occur to us where it comes from or how it was made. We just see that we like it and want to get it," said Ballard.

Dawn Manske said many consumers fall into this category.

She's the founder of Made for Freedom, which sells ethically sourced clothes.

In setting up her companies supply chain she's encountered factories overseas that use child labor and labor from women who were victims of sex trafficking

Factories do this to meet the new trend of fast fashion.

"You're paying much lower prices for labor, so that you can crank these styles out every two weeks," said Manske.

On top of harsh conditions in the sweatshops the pay is also below poverty level.

"Cents a day," said Manske.

Manske isn't throwing any specific brands or companies under the bus, but she told WAAY 31 this is a rampant problem in the fashion industry.

"It's more than you would want to know," said Manske

If you go into your closet and take some clothes out and look at the tag it could give you a sense of whether or not your clothes were ethically made.

"Whether its on the tag in the clothes, or on the hang tag, it will say fair trade somewhere. If it's fair trade certified they will let you know, because they've worked very hard at developing an ethical supply chain," said Manske.

Consumers hold the power for change by simply choosing where we spend our money.

"Do you want to be supporting sweatshop workers, or do you want to be supporting ethical employment," said Manske.

If you search online you can find out which companies make their clothes ethically and which ones don't.