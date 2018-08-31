Clear
Where to park at tonight's Austin vs. Decatur football game

The stadium parking lot opens at 4:30 p.m.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 11:08 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

Today's rivalry game between Austin and Decatur starts tonight at 7.

The parking lot opens at 4:30 p.m., and the stadium gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Fans can enter the parking lot off the school entrances on Modaus Road and Shady Grove Lane.

Parking is $5.00 and no over-sized vehicles will be allowed.

Drivers cannot enter the parking lot on the access road between the back of the stadium/track and the baseball/softball field.

There are 700 lined, paved parking spots and curbed parking around the school. There are also more than 200 additional spaces in grass parking areas near the stadium.

Parking is also available at the old golf course lot for more than 150 vehicles.

Austin High School is also offering a free shuttle before and after the game from Cedar Ridge Middle School.

The shuttle will start taking fans from Cedar Ridge to the stadium at 5:30 with a bus leaving every 15 minutes until 7:15.

The bus will loop between Cedar Ridge and the stadium every 30 minutes until there are approximately 5 minutes left on the game clock.

When the clock gets down to two minutes, the buses will hold until all three are full then they will start transporting fans back to Cedar Ridge.


All tickets purchased at the gate are $7.00.

