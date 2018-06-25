Clear

Wheelchair-bound woman car jacked in Tennessee

The suspect was caught after he crashed the car during a chase.

Criminal charges are pending against the man police in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, said car jacked a woman in a wheelchair and later crashed her stolen vehicle.

The Associated Press cited law enforcement officials who said the woman wasn't hurt during the car jacking Saturday night in the parking lot of a restaurant.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office spotted the stolen vehicle and a chase began. It ended when the suspect crashed the car at a nearby intersection.

The extent of his injuries and name were not released.

