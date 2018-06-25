Wheelchair-bound woman car jacked in Tennessee

Criminal charges are pending against the man police in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, said car jacked a woman in a wheelchair and later crashed her stolen vehicle.

Scroll for more content...

The Associated Press cited law enforcement officials who said the woman wasn't hurt during the car jacking Saturday night in the parking lot of a restaurant.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office spotted the stolen vehicle and a chase began. It ended when the suspect crashed the car at a nearby intersection.

The extent of his injuries and name were not released.