What's the most popular breed in Alabama?

While some Alabamians certainly love their bulldogs, the most popular dog breed in the state is actually the Labrador Retriever.

According to the American Kennel Club's annual list of most popular dog breeds, the Lab is the most popular purebred dog in Alabama for 2017. The same goes for the most popular dog in neighboring Mississippi.

Labs also remain the country’s most popular purebred dog for a 27th year, according to the rankings released Wednesday.

The AKC says the lab took over the top spot from the Cocker Spaniel in 1991, and has been No. 1 ever since.

German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, French Bulldogs, and Bulldogs rounded out the rest of the top five.

In other cities, however, the lab isn’t most popular. The French Bulldog is the favorite in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and West Palm Beach.

