What you need to know before heading to the polls this Tuesday

Voters in Alabama are getting ready to head to the polls Tuesday to make their picks in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

If you don't know your registration status then you can update everything by going to the mobile app, 'Vote for Alabama' or visit the website online. Doing that ahead of time will make the process quicker at the polls.

"The stuff we see happening locally is going to be more effective by who's in charge of the state and who's running around here as supposed nationally," said Brian French.

Many people told WAAY they're planning to vote this Tuesday. But still need time to do more research on the candidates.

"I'm getting to know about each candidate and making a more formed decision rather than just voting straight democrat or straight republican," said Dominique Robertson.

Secretary of State John Merrill said that whether you chose the Democratic or Republican primary, if you vote in the runoff, you'll have to stick with that same party for July's run-off.

In November's general election you can vote for any candidate of your choice regardless of political party.

"The vote that you pass now matters for the following election. I think a lot of people think they can just vote for the general election. They don't realize that you have to get those people to that point so you can vote for them," Robertson said.

Voters said sometimes it's not about the political parties, but the candidate's platform.

"I'm going to pick someone who's going to represent me and my opinions and really push forward to the policies and agenda that I'm interested in," French said

The new electronic poll books will make their debut this election in Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties. All you'd have to do is scan your driver's license. It's set to eliminate voter fraud, crossover voting and make the voting process quicker.

"I think it's more convenient for people who are always on the go. People who have to come on their lunch breaks and between their jobs," Robertson said.

Again, voters go to the polls Tuesday to vote in Alabama's primaries. Monday is the last day to post mark an absentee ballot.

Secretary of State John Merrill says he expects 25-30% of registered voters to vote in Tuesday's primaries.

If you're planning to vote, but aren't sure of your polling location-- here's a weblink to polling places in Madison County.

https://www.madisoncountyvotes.com/voter-resources/voting-precinct-map/