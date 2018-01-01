What to expect at Gulf Shores during Spring Break

In anticipation of college students and families planning to visit Gulf Shores, the police department are preparing for a safe Spring Break.

Spring Break begins in March and the Gulf Shore Police Department encourages all visitors to educate themselves and become familiar with some of the municipal ordances.

Any violation of these ordinaces may result in an arrest or the issuance of a citation requiring a court appearance.

Ordinances

-No possestion or consumption of alcohol on public beaches during the designated periods: Mar. 3- Apr. 8, 2018.

-No sleeping in vehicles or out-of-doors

-No erection of tents and shelters or abandonment of beach equipment on public beaches

-No unreasonable noise or vibration

-No fires on the beach

Visitors are told to prepare for heavy traffic and delays.