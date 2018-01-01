WAAY 31's MaryLee Adams on coaches concerns

We’re now less than 24 hours away from kickoff here in Atlanta. WAAY 31 sports anchor MaryLee Adams has Coverage You Can Count On as we lead up to tomorrow night's all-SEC showdown.

It's a national championship for the ages!

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to us one last time before the big game. The two teams are very similar in play. Both coaches have their concerns.

Alabama’s head coach has a list of worries.



"My biggest concern is how do we execute in terms of things that are important in having success in a game,” Saban told us. “They're two physical teams. Can you control the line of scrimmage? Are you going to make the kind of errors in a game that are going to be critical factors in the outcome of the game? And turnovers would be a big part of that."

Georgia’s top dog has his own list.

"They've got an extremely physical defensive line,” Smart said. “They are as big and as physical as we've faced, and we know we like to run the ball and we like to to stop the run. But when you look a the unit that he's comprised and got, it's a dominant, physical team. We've got to match the physicality."

Two teams practically cut from the same cloth.

There’s very little weaknesses on either side of the ball. That's where special teams could come into play.

"They play their best players on special teams,” Smart said. “We've taken a lot of pride in special teams this year at University of Georgia, and we know what we're up against in these guys because they've got tremendous athletes, tremendous speed."

Ultimately, it will probably be decided on the small details both teams have been perfecting all season long.

"When you're playing a really good team, and probably two teams that are fairly evenly matched and two teams that philosophically are not a whole lot dissimilar in terms of the things they want to do to win,” Saban explained. “Run the ball, don't turn over the ball, play good field position, be good on special teams. So, it's going to be the errors and execution that have a critical effect on the outcome of the game."

The errors and execution will decide the game tomorrow. You heard it from Nick Saban himself. We'll know for sure after tomorrow night’s game.