What are Morgan Co. voters looking for in their next sheriff?

Voters in Morgan County are getting ready for tomorrow’s primary election and for a new sheriff.

Scroll for more content...

Six candidates are running for Morgan County Sheriff.

However, the current sheriff, Ana Franklin, is not seeking a third term.

WAAY 31 talked with voters about what they hope to see from their next sheriff.

“We are trying to get a sheriff in here who is honest, somebody that’s going to work for the people, keep us safe, and we don’t have to have as many scandals going on," said Eliza Williams.

Williams says she’ll be voting in Tuesday's primary, and one of the most important races for her is for Morgan County Sheriff.

She says that’s because the past couple of sheriffs have let her down. And she’s not the only one who feels that way.

“We have been disappointed in the last couple of sheriffs. They’ve made mistakes," another voter said.

One of those mistakes, according to Williams, is the improper use of funding.

“They focused more on the money and what they can do for themselves.”

And others agree.

“I hope that we don’t get let down again, because we need somebody for the people and that does the law as it is intended to be done," a voter said.

Williams says she’s also ready for a change.

“I’m hoping not to see them put the same type of people in there, you know, with less scandals," she said.

Either way, because of problems in the past, voters say whoever is elected as the next sheriff will definitely have all eyes on them.

“The people are going to be really watching our sheriff this time, so they really need to not accept this position unless they’re going to be honest," one voter said.

“If we don’t get out and vote, we’re not going to be able to sit around and talk about it when things happen the way it happened with the first couple of sheriffs that we’ve had," Williams added.

According to the Morgan County Probate Judge's office, if one of the six candidates wins over 50% of the vote on Tuesday, there will not be a run-off.

However, if that doesn’t happen, the run-off would be in July.

Since no one is running on the democratic ticket, the winner of the run-off election wouldn’t take office until after the general election in November since write-in votes have to be counted.

Randy Cavnar, Darrell Childers, Robert Allen Clairday, John H. Moore, Senior, Scott Owens, and Ron Puckett are all running for Morgan County Sheriff.