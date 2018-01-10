What President Donald Trump had to say about the Toyota-Mazda plant announcement

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday evening to discuss the "great news" of Toyota and Mazda building a plant in Limestone County.

Trump tweeted a Fox Business video report, along with a comment on how tax cuts and deregulation are playing a role in announcements like this one.

"Cutting taxes and simplifying regulations makes America the place to invest! Great news as Toyota and Mazda announce they are bringing 4,000 JOBS and investing $1.6 BILLION in Alabama, helping to further grow our economy!" said Trump.

Toyota and Mazda announced their ambition to build a plant in the United States in 2017. Foreign automakers are no stranger to investing in the U.S., though, especially Alabama. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama already employs more than 1,400 workers. Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Honda all make cars in Alabama as part of state's 25-year history with foreign automakers.