Well above average for the first days of Winter 2017

Good morning Tennessee Valley! Watch out for areas of patchy fog and drizzle until 9 AM. Otherwise drier air will try to work its way into the Valley, breaking up the cloud cover for this afternoon and allowing temperatures to warm up into the lower 60's. This puts us about 10 degrees above average for this time of year!

Scroll for more content...

Tonight cloud cover builds back in with lows in the 50's. The increase in cloud cover is due in part to our next storm system that will try to bring in a few isolated showers for the Valley Friday. With a warm southerly flow of winds, temperatures will warm up into the upper 60's with very muggy conditions.

Rain becomes more widespread and heavy at times Friday night up until Saturday early afternoon. Up to 1 inch of rainfall accumulation is possible. Behind this system, cooler air will race into the Valley, dropping us into the 40's for Saturday and Sunday.

A weak wave of energy will try to work its way near the Tennessee Valley, but whether or not it'll have any moisture associated with it or if temperatures will fall below the freezing mark before the moisture gets here is the question. If we have the moisture and temperatures below freezing, we'll have a small window of opportunity between midnight to 6 AM Monday morning of seeing some flurries flying in the higher terrain areas of Northeast Alabama and Southern Tennessee. No accumulation is expected because we'll only be below the freezing mark for a few hours, not allowing the ground to freeze to make the snow stick. Clouds will clear out quickly and we'll return to sunshine with highs in the mid 40's on Christmas day and we'll be in the upper 40's Tuesday and mid 50's on Wednesday under full sunshine.