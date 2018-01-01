Weekend Rain For The Tennessee Valley

We are tracking weekend rain heading toward the Tennessee Valley this weekend. That rain will begin Saturday afternoon and evening.

At first, it's brief showers from about noon to 5 PM Saturday. The showers will mainly focus on the Shoals and will gradually increase as more widespread rain approaches from the west. The rain will transition from showery to widespread and more persistent from 5 PM through 8 PM from the Shoals to Athens and Fayetteville. Widespread light to moderature rain will spread eastward across I-65 through Huntsville and Madison and just into Sand Mountain around Scottsboro, Stevenson, and Guntersville from 8 PM through 11 PM. The rain will cross Interstate 59 around Fort Payne from 10 PM through 1 AM.

Light rain will fall over the Tennessee Valley through Sunday morning. The rain will fade across the Shoals from 6 AM through 9 AM and continue ending from I-65 and Huntsville to Sand Mountain through noon. Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and cooler.

That next weather maker is over the Northern Rocky Mountains this evening. It will intensify over the Great Plains as it feeds on warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico.

This evening is clear across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will ease from 50s to 40s by 6 PM, then we will cool into the 30s overnight. The low by morning will be near 32 degrees. Tomorrow morning will warm through the 30s and 40s and into the lower 50s by noon. Fast warming will mean brief upper 50s and lower 60s for our Friday afternoon.