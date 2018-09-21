Clear
Week 5: Friday Night Football

High school football highlights from across the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

WAAY 31's Lynden Blake and MaryLee Melendez have your week 5 high school football highlights from across the Tennessee Valley. 

