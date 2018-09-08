Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Friday Night Football Scoreboard Full Story

Week 3 of Friday Night Football

WAAY 31's High School Football Show Week 3

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Lynden Blake and MaryLee Melendez have your highlights for week 3 of high school football in the Tennessee Valley. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events