Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Alabama primary election results Full Story

Wednesday Will Be Warmer, Still Dry

The small changes from Tuesday to Wednesday will be the start of a trend toward warmer and more humidity conditions.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

After cool mornings and warm afternoons on both Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday will begin trending toward warmer mornings and even warmer afternoons. Humidity will also begin increasing again.

Scroll for more content...

Tuesday morning will start in the lower 60s with uper 50s only in a few of the coolest areas. Temperatures will climb beneath a sunny sky in the lower 80s by 10 AM and toward 90 by 2-3 PM. The sky will remain clear aside from a few passing high, thin clouds. Those clouds have been streaming overhead from a storm system passing along the Gulf Coast. The rain from that storm will stay well south of us.

This evening will gradually clear of clouds. Temperatures will steadily drop through the 80s and into the 70s by around 8 PM. Tomorrow morning's 60s come with bright sun, so don't forget the sunglasses when you head out the door. Wednesday will be warmer, but overall the day will still be good to get those outdoor chores done that we have been putting off because of the rain.

Dry weather will prevail through Friday. Showers will return this weekend. Saturday will be the more salvagable half of the weekend as showers will be spotty in nature. Showers and thunderstorms will grow more numerous and more widespread on Sunday. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events