Scattered Showers, Staying Warm

Wednesday morning has been a tale of two forecasts. Most locations started with cloudy skies and muggy conditions, while others saw all of the above in addition to moderate rainfall. Bands of rain formed mainly east of I-65 and brought as much as half an inch of rain to some locations in Madison and Jackson Counties.

Overall, we will still see only scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We'll have to wait until tonight for the line of rain to move through, starting in the Shoals after sunset and then pushing eastward. We should hear rain and thunder by midnight through the Huntsville metro, then reaching Sand Mountain before sunrise. However, this line of rain and embedded storms will weaken as it moves across north Alabama, so expect higher rain totals in western counties.

The line of rain tonight is actually associated with a cold front, currently situated just to our northwest. It's a slow mover and as it dissipates tonight, it loses the majority of its temperature gradient. Without a noticeable wind shift and a lack of cool air entering the region Thursday, highs will yet again climb back into the upper 70s.

Friday will be dry and warm, creating a buffer between today's rain and what comes through this weekend. Finally, the cold front will sweeps through Saturday evening through Saturday night, coinciding with a drop in temperatures both Sunday and Monday. As the front passes, expect thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong. At this point, the main focus for stronger storms is off to our west with the Shoals seeing the chance for a few strong storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.