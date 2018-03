Weather worries causing schools to dismiss early

WEATHER WORRIES ARE CAUSING SOME SCHOOLS TO CANCEL CLASSES.

ALL COLBERT COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL CLOSE AT ONE TOMORROW AFTERNOON.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL GO HOME AT NOON.

MUSCLE SHOALS SCHOOLS CLOSE AT 1:30.

TUSCUMBIA CITY SCHOOL STUDENTS ... ALSO GETTING OUT AT 1:30.

MARS HILL BIBLE SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL GET OUT AT 11:45.

SHOALS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL DISMISSES AT NOON.

LEGACY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY IN KILLEN DISMISSES AT NOON.

ST. JOSEPH REGIONAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL IN FLORENCE WILL DISMISS EARLY AT 12:30.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL GET OUT AT NOON.

MADISON CITY PRE-K, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL GO HOME AT NOON.

MADISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS WILL DISMISS AT 12:45.

MADISON COUNTY SCHOOLS DISMISS AT 12:30.

HUNTSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS WILL CLOSE EARLY.

PRESCHOOL STUDENTS DISMISS AT 11 TOMORROW MORNING.

ANY HUNTSVILLE SCHOOL WITH ELEMETARY STUDENTS DISMISSES AT 11:30.

MIDDLE AND JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOLS CLOSE AT NOON.

AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL GET OUT AT 12:30.

CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSE AT NOON.

IN DECATUR ... STUDENTS ARE ALREADY OUT FOR SPRING BREAK.

BUT, MOST STUDENT ATHLETIC ACTIVIES SLATED FOR TOMORROW ARE CANCELLED.

IF TEAMS OR GROUPS ARE ALREADY TRAVELING ON THE ROAD THOUGH ... THOSE GAMES AND ACTIVITIES WILL GO AHEAD AS SCHEDULED.

HARTSELLE CITY SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED FOR SPRING BREAK.

MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED FOR SPRING BREAK.

ATHENS CITY SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED FOR SPRING BREAK.

LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED FOR SPRING BREAK.

SCOTTSBORO SCHOOLS WILL BE IN SESSION FOR THE FULL DAY. BUT, AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ARE CANCELED.