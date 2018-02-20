Weather sales tax holiday is this weekend

If you're looking to restock some of the supplies you have on hand in case severe weather strikes, this is the weekend to do it.

Alabama's annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will run until midnight Sunday.

During the holiday shopping period, there will be no state taxes on common supplies that cost less than $60 per item.

Common supplies include batteries, flashlights, tarps, duct tape, plywood, first aid kits, fire extinguishers and coolers for food or water storage. Click here for the complete list.

Generators that cost $1,000 or less also will have no state sales tax during that period of time.

In addition to the state waiving its 4-cent sales tax, many cities and counties also will participate and waive taxes. A list of cities and counties that are participating can be found here.