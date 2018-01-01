The Sickweather app lets you know if someone with the flu is around you

Fear of the flu spreading across the U.S. and here in The Tennessee Valley, the influenza outbreak is the biggest in years.

The Sickweather application is easy to download and it'll let you know if people around you are sick. Staying sanitized and alert are some ways people are trying to not catch the flu.

"At home, I use all the cleaning products and Clorox wipes. Anything that's going to kill the virus. We always spray and wipe our counters," said Kristy Castleberry.

"Covering my mouth when I cough and avoid anyone with sickness," said Jonathan Whaley.

"I have hand sanitizer clipped on my backpack. That was I know if anyone has been sick then I can wash my hands and use my hand sanitizer," said Latiara Threatt.

Other people said despite keeping their hands clean, they still started to notice flue symptoms.

"Then about the third day, it starts to get worse. You drag on and get tired and the 4th day it's the worst," said Scott Finnegan.

That's where the Sickweather App comes in. Technology is playing a huge part in letting people know who has the flu around them. The app tracks sickness trending around your location, similar to a weather app tracking the radar.

"It'll help keep people aware of what's going on around them, and how they can prevent getting the flu and it spreading to others," Castleberry said.

The app is also convenient, it even tells you the closest flue outbreak.

"I feel it's very important to keep a safe distance from anyone who's sick. My daughter had it and we pretty much kept her trapped into her whole room so it wouldn't spread to the whole family," Whaley said.

According to the sick weather app, the data shows flu season has peaked nationally in week two. Now, it's on the decline.