Ways you can achieve your 2018 fitness resolutions

The Youfit gym in Huntsville said many people end up not keeping fitness resolutions they make at the start of the year, but they have a few tips to help you keep them this year.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 9:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2018 9:32 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

This is the time of year when many of us are going to be making new year resolutions.

For some of us, that means getting a gym membership to become healthier.

According to the Youfit gym in Huntsville,  many of those people will end up dropping that resolution.

The gym told WAAY 31 that one reason might be because people lose motivation if they don't see instant results.

Another common trap is that people don't commit to the their resolution enough.

One way to help with that is to write down what you want to achieve.

"Take a pen and a piece of paper and set up an outline of things and goals that you want to achieve and then when they do wake up they will see those goals hanging on their mirror or wall and get to it," said Youfit employee Devante Jones.

Jones also said another thing that helps people keep their fitness resolutions is to associate yourself with other people who also go to the gym, so they can help motivate you on days when you don't want to work out.

